“Assad apologist”

Definition according to main stream media and belligerent online commenters and bloggers:

1. Anyone who supports the sovereignty of Syria and rejects the “right” of the US, UK, France, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey to overthrow its legitimate government, illegally invade and occupy it, steal its natural resources, and use proxy armies of terrorists to do their dirty work.

2. Anyone who shares the testimonies of Syrians living in and outside Syria who support their president and army against the US and allies terrorist-proxy regime change war.

3. Anyone who reveals that President Assad, the Syrian Army and allies have in fact been fighting ISIS, al Qaeda and legions of other extremists and are not wantonly going around Syria killing civilians and nor gassing women and children or anyone else for that matter.

4. Anyone who shares information regarding the positive vision and work of President Assad for example the protection of all religious groups, the empowerment of women, the growing democratic structures, the commitment to quality education for all children, the focus on quality healthcare available to all, the care for families of the fallen and wounded and also displaced persons – including families of fighters waging war against the government, etc.

5. Anyone who doesn’t support the head chopping, torturing, kidnapping, raping, looting “freedom fighters” who tried to bring “freedom and democracy” via harsh, throwback, women enslaving, minority butchering, “democracy is polytheism, haram” violence and who are all paid and armed and recruited for by foreign governments.

Happy Tuesday from a proud, 100% independent, 100% self funded “Assad apologist” in Damascus.