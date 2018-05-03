Syria, Homs – The Syrian army failed a militant attempt to smuggle large amounts of weapons and ammunition, some of which are Israeli made, from the southern region to the militant groups positioned in Homs northern countryside.

A patrol on Wednesday acted upon accurate security information, ambushing one of the terrorists’ potential movement routes across the Badiya (Desert).

The seized weapons included a big number of mortar and rocket shells, large amounts of munitions of various light and medium types of weapons, in addition to Israeli-made medicines.