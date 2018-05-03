Syria in Past 24 Hours: Terrorists in Homs, Hama to Leave Soon

(FNA)- The terrorists in Northern Homs and Southern Hama reached a peace agreement with the Syrian army to leave the region after negotiations, media sources reported on Wednesday.

TEHRAN (FNA)- The terrorists in Northern Homs and Southern Hama reached a peace agreement with the Syrian army to leave the region after negotiations, media sources reported on Wednesday.

Homs, Hama

Syria’s SANA news agency reported that the army has reached an agreement with the militants in Northern Homs and Southern Hama so that the terrorists who oppose the peace agreement, evacuate the region completely.

Based on the agreement, the terrorists who have opposed peace will surrender all military weapons and equipment to the Syrian army and will leave for Jerabulus and Idlib along with their family members within 3 days; other terrorists will receive amnesty from the government.

The Syrian army and governmental organizations and institutes will enter the region after the terrorists leave Northern Homs.

Also on Wednesday, a military source claimed that the Israeli fighter jets fired US-made guided missiles in the recent strikes against the Syrian army positions in Aleppo and Hama provinces.

The Arabic-language Zaman al-Wasl quoted the military source as saying on Wednesday that the Israeli air force has used US-made missiles during the Sunday night raid at Aleppo and Hama.

He added that the same missiles were used in Israel’s previous attacks against Syria.

Also on Wednesday, a prominent military expert underlined that the recent missile strikes on the Syrian army positions have been staged to stop Damascus victories over terrorism, noting that the US and Israel collaborated in the attacks.

Colonel Mar’ei Hamdan said that the Sunday night attacks on several military bases in Syria’s Hama and Aleppo provinces indicate that the US and its terrorist allies want to stop the Syrian army victories.

He said that the origin of the Sunday attacks has not yet been identified, noting that the missiles have likely been fired from the US and Israeli fighter jets which shows that they have started a direct war against the Syrian army.

Hamdan also raised the possibility that the missiles had been launched from regions under the terrorist groups’ control, saying that the US and its allies inside Syria are suppliers of such missiles to the militants.

He said that the Syrian army’s achievements and victories in the terrorist-held areas have put the US, as a sponsor of the militants, in a bad situation, adding that Washington and Israel are directly or indirectly involved in the Sunday night attacks.

Damascus

The Syrian army troops won back control of several regions near Hajar al-Aswad during anti-ISIL military operations in Southern Damascus.

The army forces engaged in fierce clashes with the ISIL terrorists in North of Hajar al-Aswad on Wednesday, retaking control of al-A’alaf and al-Basel garden.

They could also liberate several farms in Southern and Southeastern Hajar al-Aswad after pounding them with heavy artillery and missile fire.

Meantime, the Syrian air force launched airstrikes against the ISIL moves and positions in Hajar al-Aswad and regions near al-Tazamon district in Southern Damascus, killing a number of terrorists and destroying their military equipment.

Also on Wednesday, a senior official of the Palestinian resistance forces who cooperate with the Syrian army against the terrorist groups announced that Southern Damascus will be fully liberated within the next two weeks.

The Arabic-language al-Watan newspaper quoted Secretary-General of Palestinian resistance forces Khalid Abdolmajid as saying that the al-Nusra Front (also known as Fatah al-Sham Front or the Levant Liberation Board) terrorists have withdrawn from the Yarmouk refugee camp and the Syrian army has advanced in areas in the center of the camp and deployed in regions earlier evacuated by the al-Nusra.

He added that the Syrian army is now advancing from several pivots in regions occupied by the ISIL, noting that the terrorist group has withdrawn from areas which were considered earlier as its defense lines.

Abdolmajid underlined that no militants will remain in Southern Damascus in the next two weeks, saying that their presence will end before the holy month of Ramadhan.

He said that residents of Southern Damascus will return to their homes after the terrorists’ withdrawal, adding that Yarmouk camp has been severely damaged but the opposition media exaggerate the volume of the ruins.

Also in the past 24 hours, the Syrian army forces attacked Hajar al-Aswad region from several pivots and forced the Takfiri terrorists to withdraw from their positions during military operations in Southern Damascus.

The army troops intensified military operations from Western and Southeastern Hajar al-Aswad, advancing in a small area of lands amid ISIL’s fierce resistance.

Meantime, field reports said that the Syrian army forces have regained control of a number of buildings West of Hajar al-Aswad from the ISIL.

The army was backed by Russia’s heavy airstrikes against the ISIL bases in Yarmouk refugee camp and parts of Hajar al-Aswad.

Hasaka

A new convoy of military forces and equipment was sent by the Turkish army to Northwestern Hasaka as tensions between Ankara and the Kurdish fighters in Northern Syria have heightened.

Field sources reported on Wednesday that the Turkish army has dispatched the convoy to regions near the border corridor in the town of Ra’as al-Ein in Northwestern Hasaka at the Syrian-Turkish borders.

They added that the Kudish militias have gone on alert after the arrival of the convoys clashes are now more likely between the two sides in the region.

