Having a relaxing time enjoying Damascus in its newly regained and hard-won safety and peace.

by Janice Kortkamp

Actually turned on the tv for the first time this trip and it brought this post to mind as I was browsing over 100 channels including western news channels like CNN, BBC, France 24 etc., and channels from other countries who are Syria’s regional enemies like Saudi Arabia. Also Hollywood and Bollywood blockbusters as well as Arabic news, drama and music video stations. I stopped after 100; there are many more than that.

There are too few people in the US and even Europe who understand what Syria is really like. Particularly in America, and folks seem shocked to see women here in western dress, universities, churches, nightclubs etc.

This is one of many things the Syrian government has done under the leadership of President Bashar al Assad that is brilliant … he brought in the internet and opened Syria up to the outside world via visitors (before the war) and media including social media before and throughout the conflict.

The people here, almost all, study foreign languages either English, Russian or French. Before the war they traveled freely with many visiting, studying, and living outside in Europe and America and elsewhere. They were free to come and go unless they’d been called up for military service or had specific obligations but for the most part totally free in that regard. People are still free to leave under the same limitations but aren’t able to travel because western countries won’t let them in, not the other way around.

Before the war, Syria hosted millions of visitors from all over the world from scholars digging at and studying the famous archaeological and historic sites to tourists wanting to shop til they dropped.

This is what has made the greatest difference in the propaganda war against Syria. It all allowed for Syrians themselves to share the truth about the war and reality here in an effective and informed way. In the early days of the war especially they did so at great personal risk as terrorists would watch their Facebook pages and target them and their families for violence.

Millions of people around the world know the truth because of their efforts. And I’m one of them.

Thank you to all Syrians in and outside their country for waking so many of us up! And greetings from Damascus!