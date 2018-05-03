The FSA aka ISIS commit the most horrendous crimes in Syria, yet the US and Trump, continue to support them for Israel.

These butchers, which Trump calls “moderate rebels”, have been occupying Yarmouk Palestinian Refugee Camp since 2013 and continue to hold tens of thousands of Palestinians hostage and use them as human shields, to protect themselves being captured by the SAA.

This is not a refugee camp made up of tents, this is a suburb of Damascus and was a lively part of Damascus with shops and cafes open all night. Now it is occupied by terrorists that move around the camp via tunnels like sewer rats.

Two days ago they captured a Syrian soldier, filled his helmet with explosives and threw him from a building.

This is just one of the most barbaric actions these US backed mercenaries commit. Americans should be ashamed of what their government is doing in Syria, for Israel.

President Assad protects Palestinians that are stateless, thanks to Israel, but the US sponsored terrorists want to eliminate them for Israel. The millions of them, that just want to return to their homeland are slowly being exterminated to prevent that from happening and the Syrian soldiers that try to rescue them are getting butchered in this way.

God bless the Syrian Arab Army and let us all hope that they can rescue the Palestinians that have been held hostage for 5 years now.