

Failaq Al Rahman bomb making factory next door to White Helmet centre in Saqba, Eastern Ghouta. (Photo: Vanessa Beeley)

Associate editor, Vanessa Beeley, has just returned from five weeks in Damascus. During that time she visited many of the recently liberated ares of Eastern Ghouta finally cleansed from the assorted terrorist groups and extremist factions backed and promoted by the West in their attempt to secure another regime change, this time in Syria.

Yesterday, Vanessa spoke to Mike Robinson and Brian Gerrish of UK Column about her experiences and her investigations into the insidious role of the US/UK/EU intelligence asset – the White Helmets – working hand in hand with extremist and terrorist groups in Eastern Ghouta just as they did in East Aleppo. Watch:

