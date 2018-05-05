Tomorrow is Martyrs Day here in Syria to honour the fallen.

by Janice Kortkamp

Everyday is really Martyrs Day here during this terrible war.

When I hear the US and European main stream media bellowing their lies about this country and conflict, I want to scream.

I recently saw an article describing ISIS terrorists in the Yarmouk area of Damascus as “refugees”.

Let me tell you what the media’s darling “refugees” did to this soldier of Syria who has been defending his people from monsters like the ones who killed him. I won’t post the gruesome photos or video; his life and sacrifice are too honorable but if you need to see them as proof I will message you with them.

The poor little ISIS “refugees” captured him, starved him, tortured him. Then when they decided to finally kill him, after hanging him upside down in the street, they rigged explosives inside a helmet, strapped it to his head, and detonated it.

It doesn’t matter if a terrorist belongs to ISIS, al Qaeda, or any one of legions of other groups the US and allies have been supporting here as “freedom fighters”.

They are all the same as ISIS. They all share the same ideology. They all commit the same kinds of crimes.

But according to the liars in the west who love war and the profits and power it brings them, this man and well over 100,000 others like him from every village and city in Syria, from every people group or religion, who have died fighting our pet terrorists, are “the bad guys”.

Syria’s martyrs are humanity’s martyrs.

Show your support here for the soldiers of the Syrian Arab Army and for their heroes who don’t have to fight anymore 😔