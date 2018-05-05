The Syrian Arab Army keep marching on last Islamic state (ISIS) held areas in the southern neighborhoods of the capital Damascus, seizing Israeli ammo boxes along with network on trenches.

The state-run SANA news agency reported that the Syrian Army was able to capture a network of trenches and tunnels in Al-Qadam and Al-Hajar Al-Aswad districts, publishing photos of the spoils.

Elsewhere in northern Damascus countryside, the Army troops managed to uncover a tremendous weapons cache containing strategic missiles was hidden in East Qalamoun Mountains.

Worthy to mention that hundreds of Hayyat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) militants were evacuated from the years-lasting stronghold of Al-Yarmouk camp towards Idlib in a recently-reached agreement.

