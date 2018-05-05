

The McCain connection to White Helmets. (Photo: Twitter)

Vanessa Beeley

21st Century Wire

On the 3rd of May Sputnik published a report exposing potential U.S plans to stage another ‘chemical weapon’ provocation in Syria. Preparations allegedly began on April 23rd to ship civilians to “to a territory near Jafra oil field to participate in a staged filming of an attack scene”

“US security services are planning provocations with the use of prohibited substances in Syria. The operation is led by a former militant of the Islamic State *[Daesh], Mishan Idris Hamash. The aim is to stage a chemical attack against civilians to be further spread in the media,” the source told Sputnik.

Yes, this is a report from an anonymous source and has been belittled by the mainstream media in the West whose knee jerk reaction to any information issued by a Russian media outlet is outright denigration and ridicule. However the subsequent sequence of statements issued in relation to an alleged funding “freeze” for the U.S/UK White Helmet intelligence assets operating under their “regime change” coalition rules in Syria is worth remarking upon.

Among the first to publish the “U.S freezes funding for Syria’s White Helmets” story was CBS News, describing the terrorist affiliated group as “one of the most important humanitarian rescue groups in Syria”. There was then a flurry of activity in corporate media and on social media with anti-war activists and journalists celebrating what appeared to be a change of heart from the Trump administration.

We should not, however, forget that on the 19th April US State Department spokesperson, Heather Nauert had issued reassurances that wages would continue be paid to the White Helmets while the funding of the Syria stabilisation program was under “review”.

“We recognise and appreciate and are very grateful for all the work the White Helmets continue to do on behalf of the people of their country and on behalf of the U.S government (and) all the coalition forces […] I just exchanged emails with them the other day, my understanding is that their work is still going on and we’re proud to work with them […] as far as I am aware all of their work still continues, peoples bills are still being paid […] as far as I know (all U.S. contributions) are still in play”

As the U.S government has always denied significant own “boots on the ground” in Syria, we have to assume that the “coalition forces” will include the multitude of U.S alliance-armed, financed & promoted terrorist and extremist factions, including Al Qaeda and a number of splinter groups or rebrands that have their origins in Nusra Front.

Nauert is also blatant about the fact that the White Helmets who receive an estimated one third of their funding from the U.S are effectively working for the U.S government in Syria. The U.S objective in Syria is the overthrow of the Syrian government and the carving up of Syria along sectarian lines. Therefore it is logical to assume that the White Helmets are aiding the U.S government to achieve these aims and have been handsomely bankrolled for their efforts.

Raed Saleh

Raed Saleh is leader of the White Helmets. He was deported from Dulles Airport in April 2016, ostensibly for his “extremist connections” as suggested by former U.S State Department spokesperson, Mark Toner. Saleh has connections within the White Helmets to Mustafa Al Haj Yussef, a White Helmet “manager” in Khan Sheikhoun, who has demonstrated clear allegiance to extremist and terrorist groups on his own social media accounts. Saleh has a history of lobbyingfor No Fly Zones and increased proxy military intervention from the U.S/UK ‘regime change’ coalition. Activity which violates the fundamental ethics of an alleged “humanitarian” first response organisation under any circumstances.



John McCain’s Institute Sedona Forum April 2018. (Photo: The McCain Institute website)

The 2018 McCain Institute “Award for Courage and Leadership” was given to the White Helmets. Raed Saleh was in Arizona, April 20-22, to receive the award at the by-invitation-only Sedona Forum. By Saleh’s side was Syria Campaign’s Kenan Rahmani acting as translator and PR agent. Coming almost immediately after the heaping of praise upon the group by Nauert, the McCain stamp of approval is further evidence of the overt ties between the U.S state and their most useful intelligence operatives on the ground in Syria.

continue reading