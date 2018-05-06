by Janice Kortkamp

If you support “Israel” you are supporting, in my opinion, perhaps the greatest, most obscene, deadly and destructive hoax perpetrated in modern times.

To “stand with isreal” is actually to stand against civilization, humanity, ethics, democracy, free speech, and as I am a person of faith, God.

And I don’t say that lightly or in ignorance.

Throughout the years as I’ve been researching Syria and the Middle East, I’ve been examining the zionist movement and its spawn, the zionists’ geopolitical entity that goes by the name Israel as it is absolutely critical to understanding the situation here (I’m in Syria now).

I went into this research years ago fairly neutral though had been programmed by the incessant, generational propaganda promoting israel, particularly since 9/11, to be prone to give it the benefit of the doubt.

But at every turn, close investigation proved beyond a shadow of any doubt how the entire narrative is totally false and malignant. Murderous and frightening.

And all promoted with an arrogance that boggles the mind and freezes the heart.

What I’ve discovered as so many others smarter and wiser before me, is an over 100 year old con job.

Now more than ever is the time to educate ourselves and then others regarding this toxic, infectious cancer that is not only responsible for the deaths and misery of millions but is eroding the freedoms and stability of America and could destroy Europe as well in addition to their attempted murder of the Middle East.

I’m not exaggerating. It’s this bad.

No, I’m not against Jews and I do not believe in any way, shape or form that Jews are responsible for all the wars and suffering etc on this planet! That’s absurd. There have been wars and injustices on every inhabited continent since there have been people. I’m so thankful to the many true Jews who are speaking out against this insanity.

But the political ideology of Zionism that uses Judaism as its mask is evil and sadly and disastrously dominates America’s political, academic, media and financial spheres – even Christianity – to the point where, at this moment, the US and other zionist dominated powers like the UK, France etc, are willing to risk total, full-out war against Russia to save Israel’s desired take down of Syria.

The question is, what will it take for Americans to wake up and say they won’t allow any more blood on their hands for the sake of that spoiled brat colony-child, that Frankenstein’s monster of the US and UK?

This is just a partial list of the influential pro-israel lobby in the US.

https://israelpalestinenews.org/the-israel-lobby-a-list/