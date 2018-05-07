by Janice Kortkamp

As my trip to Syria is winding down, just wanted to share some feelings with you all.

First to all of you who sent contributions to help make this trip possible – thank you! From my heart and from my eyes as people say here, I love you! Same for all of you who have encouraged and supported what I’m doing, who share my posts etc. We are quite a diverse family and how I love that.

Anger, frustration and tears – oh my! On being a journal-ist, maybe the word should be journal-ish or journey-ist, about Syria…

I used to be a pilot and for every plane you fly you must be familiar with its performance envelope. How high, how far, how fast or slow depending on many variables. But that envelope is fixed.

A human being’s performance envelope is not. Our abilities and strengths either grow or they shrivel and fade but it’s always a process and sometimes a painful one.

I made a decision years ago to just be raw and vulnerable in this quest for the truth about Syria. I cringe when anyone refers to me as an “expert”. It is impossible for someone like me to be so about another country, especially one as ancient and deep as Syria.

I realize I’m much more effective when I’m positive and building bridges than when I rage and fume and condemn. But to not share those feelings as well as the love would be dishonest in my opinion.

This is a dirty war, a dirty “game” against Syria and the amazing, joyful, resilient and strong people here – not just Syria of course but many countries and people groups. The stakes are the highest and the costs are the greatest; humility and compassion are required.

I believe, if things keep going as they are, opportunities to visit will get easier and I hope all of you who long to come here will get that chance for what can be a truly life changing visit.

Most importantly, the only thing that really matters is for peace to return to all Syria soon. It is their country and their future and no one is better equipped to care for it than Syrians themselves. Yankee army go home. Nikki Haley shut your mouth. ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News and all the rest do your job instead of shilling for weapons makers and war mongers.

One Syrian friend was very clear. “If you see something bad here, share it. If you see something good share that.”

Well I’ve been around a bit in Syria. What I see that’s bad is this dirty war against it. What I see that’s good are the people surviving and insisting on living life through it all.

What a privilege to be here with them and to share with them about you all out there who love and support them.

With love – and anger and frustration and tears for the suffering – from Syria to you friends ❤ and some random – not tourista – pics and video.