Damascus, SANA- Terrorists, positioned in al-Hajar al-Aswad, on Wednesday carried out terrorist attacks on residential areas in Damascus, martyring four civilians and injuring 24 others.

A source at Damascus Police Command told SANA that a rocket shell fired by terrorists and landed on a car in al-Maisat Square, claiming lives of two civilians and injuring 11 others, three women among whom.

Another rocket shell hit the upper floors of Damascus Commercial Tower in al-Marjah area, martyring two civilians and injuring 13 others, most of whom are children and women.

A number of cars were burned and material damage was caused to properties in the areas where the shells landed, the source added.