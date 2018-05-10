Genie Oil & Gas is the most important company in the world you’ve never heard of.

It’s an oil and gas exploration company based in Newark, New Jersey. Now usually commodity exploration companies are what are known as ‘penny-stocks’: high-risk, low-value companies which operate on paper-thin margins run by dreamers and crooks in the hope of striking it big one day like the Rockefellers.

Genie Oil & Gas may be run by crooks, but that’s where the similarity ends.

This is because Genie Oil & Gas has extraction rights over a 153 square-mile region in the Golan Heights, a disputed piece of territory between Israel and Syria. Which happens to have more proven oil reserves than Saudi Arabia.

Genie Oil announced the discovery of the Golan Heights field a little over a week after Russia began bombing ISIS targets in Syria at the end of September, 2015. In geopolitics, and oil is always geopolitics, there are no coincidences.

Things are also moving quickly. Genie Energy Ltd., the parent company of Genie Oil & Gas, has announced the establishment of Atid Drilling Ltd. and the purchase of drilling equipment to begin the process of oil extraction in the Golan Heights.

A quick look at the Strategic Advisory Board of Genie Oil & Gas can help us understand what’s going on behind the scenes with the development of the Golan Heights oil fields. The following information comes from their website.

MEMBER

Michael Steinhardt

OFFICIAL BIO

Noted Wall Street investor and Principal Manager, Steinhardt Management LLC. Founder Steinhardt, Fine, Berkowitz & Co., and noted philanthropist.

UNIMPORTANT DETAILS

Jewish. Also board member of R. James Woolsey’s (see below) neocon Zionist think tank Foundation for the Defence of Democracies which advises Trump on Middle East policy, including recognising Israel’s claim over the Golan Heights.

MEMBER

Richard Cheney

OFFICIAL BIO

46th Vice President of the United States. Vice President Cheney also served as President and CEO of Halliburton Company and US Secretary of Defense from 1989 to 1993.

UNIMPORTANT DETAILS

Moved the offices of Halliburton to Dubai when Congress started investigating conflicts of interest relating to the Iraq War, Halliburton’s profiteering in the war and subsequent ‘nation building’.

A bloodhound with a nose for oil and paws for blood, Cheney doesn’t likely to spend too long away from a fossil fuel-driven massacre of humanity. Makes him sad.

MEMBER

Mary Landrieu

OFFICIAL BIO

United States Senator from Louisiana from 1996 to 2014. Senator Landrieu served as chair of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources. In her capacity as chair, she sponsored and passed the US-Israel Energy Cooperation Bill. The bill fosters partnerships focused on developing resources such as natural gas and alternative fuels, on the academic, business and governmental levels.

UNIMPORTANT DETAILS

Following the well-worn career trajectory of a puppet politician in democratic countries: serve crony corporate and financial interests while in office then leverage that treason of the people afterwards. Mary is being rewarded for her sponsorship of the US – Israel Energy Cooperation Act, which secured Israeli access to military technology and control of US foreign policy and was heavily supported by the Jewish mega-lobby AIPAC.

MEMBER

Rupert Murdoch

OFFICIAL BIO

Founder and Executive Chairman of News Corporation, one of the world’s largest diversified media companies. News Corporation’s holdings include Fox Entertainment, Dow Jones and Company, the New York Post, HarperCollins and significant media assets on six continents.

UNIMPORTANT DETAILS

Jewish ancestry on his mother’s side. Ex-wife Wendy Deng Murdoch is close friendswith President Trump’s Jewish son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka, who many see as advocating for Israeli interests in the White House and bringing Trump in line with a pro-globalism agenda.

MEMBER

Bill Richardson

OFFICIAL BIO

Governor of New Mexico from 2003 to 2011. Mr. Richardson has served as US Ambassador to the United Nations (1997-1998), Energy Secretary in the Clinton administration (1998-2001), Chairman of the 2004 Democratic National Convention, and as Chairman of the Democratic Governors Association.

UNIMPORTANT DETAILS

Political career came to an end due to investigations into widespread, systematic corruption and abuse of power.

MEMBER

Jacob Rothschild

OFFICIAL BIO

Chairman of the J. Rothschild group of companies and of RIT Capital Partners plc. Chairman of Five Arrows Limited. Lord Rothschild is a noted philanthropist and Chairman of the Rothschild Foundation.

UNIMPORTANT DETAILS

Jewish patriarch of a dynasty which has been at the heart of the anti-human globalist project for centuries. ‘Philanthropist’ lol.

MEMBER

Larrie Summers

OFFICIAL BIO

Charles W. Eliot University Professor and President Emeritus at Harvard University. Dr. Summers served as the 71st Secretary of the Treasury under President Clinton and as Director of the National Economic Council for President Obama.

UNIMPORTANT DETAILS

Jewish. More than anyone else is responsible for the policies of negative interest rates and Abenomics which have devastated First World economies. Vocal cheerleader for the central bank policy of quantitative easing, which has transferred trillions of dollars from the world’s taxpayers to the financial oligarchs and exploded central bank balance sheets. If you’re angry about crazy house prices, low wages, the deadbeat economy or the political turmoil around the world, blame people like Larry. Widely tipped to be next Fed Chair.

MEMBER

R. James Woolsey

OFFICIAL BIO

Director of Central Intelligence from 1993 to 1995 and as Under Secretary of the Navy from 1977 to 1979. Mr. Woolsey is co-founder of the United States Energy Security Council and is Chairman of the Foundation for Defence of Democracies.

UNIMPORTANT DETAILS

Not Jewish but strongly neoconservative Deep State advocate for Jewish interests.

That’s a lot of political and financial capital accumulated by one little penny-stock energy exploration company. It seems very powerful people are determined to not only make the Golan Heights oil fields happen, but also keep it very quiet in the establishment media. Perhaps this is Murdoch’s ‘strategic’ role?

Israel is also using the chaos of Syria’s ‘civil war’ to cement their control over the Golan region. The Golan Heights was annexed by Israel after the 1967 war, and Israel’s possession of it remains illegal under international law.

One of the first international leaders President Trump met with after taking office was Israeli PM Netanyahu, and during the meeting Netanyahu pressed Trump for the US to officially recognise Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights in 1967. Israel began building settlements there in 1981.

Israel has stepped up military attacks on the Golan Heights since they met, shielded by the fog of war around the broader war in Syria.

The President of the Genie Energy subsidiary which is carrying out oil exploration in the Golan Heights is Efraim ‘Effi’ Eitam, a former Israeli military commander who has called publicly for the expulsion of all Arabs from Israel. It seems that the Israelis are determined to use force to cement their claim over the Golan fields.

Geoff Rochwarger, the CEO of Genie Oil & Gas subsidiary Afek, has stated that, ‘energy independence is the new Zionism’. What Israel wants the rest of the region usually pays for, so we can see where all of this is headed.

A few weeks after Netanyahu met Trump, Israeli F-16 jets launched an unprovoked air strike against a target outside Damascus. Shortly after that, on March 22, US Defence Secretary James Mattis appeared in front of Congress requesting that it formally authorise the use of US military force against ISIS in Syria. On the same day, the Trump administration convened a US Ministerial conference including 68 nations to form a ‘global coalition’ to fight ISIS. Russia, Iran and Syria weren’t invited.

Russia has made it clear that it will use whatever force is necessary to protect its Middle Eastern vassals Iran and Syria. It seems the unstoppable force of Zionist imperialism is meeting the immovable object of revived Russian nationalism.

The deflationary trend in the price of oil for the last few years has proven to be highly destabilizing for the regimes of the Middle East and shale oil producers in the US and Canada. Higher oil prices would be something the board of Genie Oil pray earnestly to their dark gods for. With Saudi Arabia defying OPEC and rushing production to solve their dire financial problems though, this is not on the cards.

Unless, that is, another major war starts in the Middle East…

