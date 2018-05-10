Leaving Beirut airport yesterday was struck by the high level of security there.

by Janice Kortkamp

Lebanon is bracing for war. Syria is answering the over 100 illegal airstrikes against it. Iran is fed up with the attempts to kill it with sanctions and lies about a non-existent nuclear weapons program, while Putin hosts the world’s greatest liar and thug Netanyahu…

“Israel”, that brood of vipers, the spoiled brat colony offspring of the UK and US (joint motto is “our god is money”) is stirring the world to World War III.

How will this play out? I have no freaking idea.

The whole trip to Syria this time seemed to center around a theme that I pondered as I was walking to my hotel in Beirut the night before I left, walking alone late in that Arab country totally at ease after time with friends (and two mojitos), surrounded by men and women so many Americans have been brainwashed into distrusting and hating to the point of supporting their destruction.

The theme was the humanity. The dreams. The hopes for normal lives of love, family, careers, study, travel, fun.

My ease turned again to sadness and weariness at the evil that threatens everyone there.

One thing I’m sure of is that the war for truth and compassion is really only just beginning here in the west and it will get ugly.

But Syrians and other friends are the inspiration to keep fighting and never quit … never compromise ideals, love of life, and integrity … never give in to the temptation in anger and frustration to become like those of the evil ideologies and forces which you’re fighting.

And these faces are among so many stuck in my mind. Children from eastern Ghouta in Damascus now finally getting to go to school as they’ve dreamed about but were not allowed to under US and allies backed terrorists. The girls in this pic would have become “wives” for terrorist fighters had they not been saved by the Syrian Army and their allies. Perhaps some had already suffered that fate, I don’t know.

Driving out of Damascus, Long Train Runnin by the Doobie Brothers was playing and this line has been seared into my brain ever since:

“Without love, where would you be now?”

Greetings from back home in Virginia, with love ❤