12.05.18 Jamal Abdulrahman

#TheGreatReturnMarch

RIP tragic hero of Gaza and Palestine! So young and so innocent only 15 years old – a child of the amoral illegal Israeli occupation! No one can control where they are born!

We can only control how we live, who we LOVE and trust and who we honour ! Israel owns your death my child! Palestine remembers and cherishes your beautiful life! We will not forget you!

This is cold blooded heinous premeditated and unnecessary death ! Murder! Was Jamal a threat to the “All Jewish state” or is the “All Jewish State” a threat to 12 million Palestinian semites? Good people in this world please rise up for humanity! Palestine’s freedom and humanity is also yours! Together we must fight injustice; apartheid; illegal military occupation and hate!

🇵🇸 #freepalestine