Ivanka Trump represented the US in the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem in illegally occupied territory leading to the mass murder of Palestinians including children.
The Trump family have caused the deaths of Palestinians in cold blood with their idiotic claim that Jerusalem belongs to Israel. Proof that Trump is controlled by Israel and is a warmonger not a peacemaker.
Ivanka Trump has blood on her hands, along with her idiotic father.
The world condemns Israel and the US for their actions, causing more conflict and more deaths of innocent Palestinians.