A lot of people are addressing the latest Syrian Missiles fired at military targets inside the occupied-Golan Heights from its military perspective. Where in fact it has more geopolitical meanings as it was a simple Syrian warning and a reply to the loud voices and threats coming from the Zionists themselves.

We cannot disclose any rules of engagement but we can share this; the targets and the means used to hit them were specifically chosen although everyone knows that within Syria’s vast arsenal of surface-to-surface there is every mean to hit back every airbase the Zionist jets that participated in the attacks took off from, from Northern all the way to Southern occupied-Palestine; but Syrian Command chose to keep the fight within the occupied but Syrian territories and to keep the means of attack at minimal.

The Syrian command also chose not to shoot down any jet outside of Syrian and Lebanese airspace thus not a single long-range SAM was fired; and those who don’t know, the Syrian S-200VE is a very capable system with a 250km effective kill range, and many recent upgrades, making it a proven -for that matter- deadly system to enemy jets even deep inside their airspace.

The point is; during the past couple of weeks, enemy officials backed by US officials have been issuing all sort of threats against Syria, threats that reached the Syrian command directly, using a false propaganda of Iranian military presence in Southern Syria; and with the complete and total silence of the international committee, the Syrian command chose to remind the enemy who they really are, but on the Syrian way.

And at the end, the only thing they can’t do to Syria is to control it, and turn it into a puppet state that bows to their wishes; and for those celebrating the enemy, let us remember who has been fighting terrorism backed by that enemy for 8 years, and who receives billion of tax payers money as military aid while bullying unarmed Palestinians; and remember how the enemy thought they will succeed in 2006 and how it turned out on them; the only thing true about the enemy is their propaganda, they truly show themselves as great indefeatable force, but those who think wars are won by that alone, well there goes 2006 again.

Syrian Arab Army