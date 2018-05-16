Today is the 70th anniversary of Yawm an-Nakba or Nakba Day. On this day Palestinians mark the anniversary of the Nakba (“Catastrophe”) when they were violently forced from their land and homes as Israel was created in 1948.

More than 750,000 indigenous Palestinians were violently driven from their land and homes. As thousands of their fellow country people were slaughtered around them, they fled in terror to neighboring countries and to the West Bank and Gaza. To this day, Israel refuses to allow them to return to the land they were forced from – despite international law giving them that right to return.

But the Nakba didn’t end in 1948. It has continued for 70 years, as Israel continues to steal and occupy Palestinian land and oppress the indigenous Palestinian population.

Share to tell the world of this historic injustice and to support the Palestinian resistance against Israeli settler colonialism.

#FreePalestine #Nakba#PalestinaLibre