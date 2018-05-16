Damascus, SANA- Two civilians were martyred and 19 others were injured on Wednesday as terrorist organizations fired a shell that landed near Victoria Bridge in Marjeh area, a source at Damascus Police command said.

SANA reporter said that the remnants of the terrorist organizations north of al-Hajar al-Aswad neighborhood south of Damascus fired a rocket shell on a commercial building in the area surrounding Victoria Bridge, causing the martyrdom of two civilians , the injury of 19 others , and damage to the commercial shops , residential buildings and some cars.

The injured, most of them are in critical situation, were transported to al-Mowassat and Damascus hospitals to receive treatment, the reporter added.

Shaza/Manal