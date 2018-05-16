Is this just proof that the unsc is run by the Us/israel?

African leaders have been taken to the criminal court and locked up for doing less, yet the US and Israel get away with killing millions of people, supporting terrorism, giving arms to terrorists and stealing resources from other countries.

Why is the world letting them get away with it? Why is their a court set up, but not for the real criminals? Why does the UNSC do nothing?

Because anything that belongs to the United Nations is controlled by the United Nations of the United States of America and Israel.

Don’t trust anything that starts with UN it is a farce and a lie.