Homs- 80 percent of a power line supplying with electricity the villages of a-Dar al-Kabira, Huboub al-Reih, al-Hajjana and al-Ghanto, and part of Talbiseh town in Homs northern countryside had been rehabilitated, which promises better services for the locals of the towns after long-time disruption caused by terrorist sabotage acts.

Malek Mahmoud, an official at Homs Electricity Company said that electricity will be available again for the locals of Talbiseh, Huboub al-Reih, al-Ghanto and Ter Maaleh in three days.