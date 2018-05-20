Tags
Homs- 80 percent of a power line supplying with electricity the villages of a-Dar al-Kabira, Huboub al-Reih, al-Hajjana and al-Ghanto, and part of Talbiseh town in Homs northern countryside had been rehabilitated, which promises better services for the locals of the towns after long-time disruption caused by terrorist sabotage acts.
Malek Mahmoud, an official at Homs Electricity Company said that electricity will be available again for the locals of Talbiseh, Huboub al-Reih, al-Ghanto and Ter Maaleh in three days.
Al-Rastan main power line is currently undergoing maintenance works after sabotage acts rendered the power grid in al-Rastan city completely dysfunctional with a sabotage rate estimated at 100 per cent, he added, indicating that al-Rastan farms have been supplied with electricity.
Work is underway to repair Tal Dao power line which has been destroyed by 50 per cent, he stated.
Since the early hours of clearing Homs northern countryside and al-Houla area free of terrorists, power workshops commenced work to repair power grids damaged by terrorists which denied the locals electricity for a long time.
A.A