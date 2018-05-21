Damascus, SANA-Units of the Syrian armed forces, aided by allied forces, have completed the cleansing of the entire al-Hajar al-Aswad and the area surrounding it of terrorists after a string of precision and successive military operations.

In a statement of which SANA received a copy, General Command of the Army and Armed Forces said the military operations have left big numbers of Daesh (ISIS) terrorists dead, adding up to establishing full control over the areas of al-Hajar al-Aswad and al-Yarouk Camp, which was preceded by cleansing Yelda, Babila and Beit Sehem in southern Damascus of terrorists.

The new military win means that the entire towns of Western and Eastern Ghouta are now completely clear of the scourge of takfiri terrorism in all its forms and designations, with all its gatherings in these areas wiped out, said the Command’s statement.

The new victory is particularly important because it signifies the total elimination of the fiercest components of terrorist organizations and proves the Syrian army’s competence in sealing the defeat of externally backed terrorism, according to the statement.

It also ensures the safety of capital Damascus and its entire countryside, the statement said.

Manal