ISIS Fighters Burn Their Headquarters In Southern Damascus Ahead Of Their Expected Withdrawal

Besieged ISIS fighters in southern Damascus began to burn their headquarters and ammo depots in the district of al-Tadamon and the Yarmouk refugee camp as part of their preparations to withdraw towards an unknown area that could be the Homs desert, several Syrian pro-government sources reported on May 20.

The sources also confirmed that dozens of buses entered the ISIS-held areas in southern Damascus. However, the first batch of ISIS fighters and their families is yet to depart, likely due to logistical problems.

Earlier, several reports confirmed that the remaining fighters of ISIS in southern Damascus have surrendered and accepted an evacuation agreement, which was proposed by the Damascus government and possibly Palestinian factions. A ceasefire was even implemented on May 19.

More than 1,700 fighters of ISIS and thousands of civilians will be evacuated under the agreement. Despite of this, Syrian pro-government activists believe that the evacuation process will be faster than the previous evacuations in order to avoid any problems.

