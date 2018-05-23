Syrian gov’t accuses US of purposely bombing oil fields to punish Damascus

23 Wednesday May 2018

Posted by in war crimes

Leave a comment

Tags

, ,

By Leith Aboufadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Miqdad accused the U.S. of purposely bombing oil fields in order to punish the government and force them to pay millions of dollars to repair them.

“US Coalition bombed oil wells in Syria so that they would not benefit the state and for us to spend millions in repairs,” Miqdad stated this morning.

Miqdad would also touch on Syrian-Turkish relations and the cause of its deterioration.

According to Miqdad, Erodgan destroyed the relations between Syria and Turkey because he supported terrorist groups against the state.

However, Miqdad did express hope for future rapprochement with Turkey, despite years of hostilities.

source

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s