Syrian gov’t accuses US of purposely bombing oil fields to punish Damascus

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Miqdad accused the U.S. of purposely bombing oil fields in order to punish the government and force them to pay millions of dollars to repair them.

“US Coalition bombed oil wells in Syria so that they would not benefit the state and for us to spend millions in repairs,” Miqdad stated this morning.

Miqdad would also touch on Syrian-Turkish relations and the cause of its deterioration.

According to Miqdad, Erodgan destroyed the relations between Syria and Turkey because he supported terrorist groups against the state.

However, Miqdad did express hope for future rapprochement with Turkey, despite years of hostilities.

