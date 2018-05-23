Ala: Tripartite Aggression on Syria Shows Disregard for International Law

Geneva – Syria’s Permanent Representative at the UN office and other international organizations in Geneva, Hussam Eddin Ala, said that the tripartite aggression carried out by the US, Britain, and France on Syria in April showed these three states’ disregard for international law and their belief in using unilateral force in international relations.

In a speech at the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Ala denounced the attempts by the British and French representatives to justify the aforementioned aggression as being a response to claims of using chemical weapons in Douma, saying that such lies and allegations always surface when the Syrian Armed Forces achieve victories over terrorists.