Breaking: Islamist rebels attack largest Christian town in Syria after failed offensive

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:35 P.M.) – The Islamist rebels launched an attack on the largest Christian town in Syria this afternoon, following their failed offensive to capture Al-Zalaqiyat in northern Hama.

According to a military source in Hama, the Islamist rebels of Jaysh Al-Izza fired several grad missiles and artillery shells at Mhardeh, targeting the town’s large power plant and several residential neighbourhoods.

The source added that several civilians were wounded as a result of this Islamist attack.

Since this attack violated the cessation of hostilities agreement, the Russian military is likely to issue a powerful response, despite the fact that the Turkish troops are present in the area.

source