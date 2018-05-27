US warns Syrian military about launching southern Syria offensive

Tags
al qaeda, Al-Nusra, Donald Trump, FSA, ISIS, syria, us state department, USA, Yarmouk Palestinian Refugee Camp
The US State Department issued a statement late Friday saying it was “concerned” by leaflets, which were reportedly dropped by government aircraft in the province of Daraa.
According to reports circulating among pro-opposition monitors, the leaflets called on the militants to stop fighting and reconcile with the Syrian government, otherwise they would allegedly “gamble their lives” and head to “inevitable death.”
Earlier this week, a spokesman for the General Command of the Syrian Army announced the complete liberation of Damascus after Daesh* terrorists were ousted from their remaining strongholds in the Yarmouk Camp district of Syria’s capital.
The Daraa province, where the first anti-government riots started in 2011, is now only partly controlled by Damascus, while many armed factions and terrorist organisations, including Daesh, are present in the region.