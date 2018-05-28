Reconstruction of Aleppo in Full Swing 28 Monday May 2018 Posted by friendsofsyria in Syrian news ≈ Leave a comment TagsAleppo, syria The gardeners have started to weed and plant 500 plants in the central reservation outside of the Saad Mosque. Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related