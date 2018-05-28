Damascus, SANA-Terrorists in al-Hajar al-Aswad and al-Yarmouk camp had turned scores of schools in the two neighbuorhoods in southern Damascus to prisons and centres for recruiting children, in a scheme designed to destroy Syria’s future.

The recruitment and use of children in combat is considered among grave violations identified and condemned by the UN Security Council.

During a tour of the recently liberated neighbourhoods, SANA’s reporter documented several schools which terrorists turned into headquarters for recruiting children and training them on combat tactics and the use of weapons.

The reporter cited Martyr Rahil al-Khaza’l School in al-Hajar al-Aswad neighborhood as an illustrative example, which terrorists turned into a den for recruiting children, causing it to veer from a sublime educational role to an instrument for instilling their destructive ideology in the minds of children. The school is littered with books teaching the terrorists’ perverted thoughts, according to the reporter.

The takfiri slogans scribbled on the school’s walls betray an ideology that attaches no importance to education, fostering instead a mindset of exclusion and terrorism that views children as potential terrorists.

Having eliminated terrorism in southern Damascus, schools in the area are gearing up to reassume their educational mission, amid government’s immense efforts to repair and rehabilitate them as soon as possible.