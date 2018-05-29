European Solidarity Front for Syria: US continues backing terrorism in Syria.

In a statement, European Solidarity Front for Syria in Spain condemned the repeated American attacks on the Syrian territories “as a proof on the Americans’ continued support of terrorism & their overt interest in prolonging the crisis in Syria”. ”The United States, the main sponsor of terrorism in Syria, is inciting all those involved in the crisis to thwart the efforts to find a solution to it, continuing to fabricate pretexts & lies as the alleged use of chemical weapons by the Syrian army & distorting facts” the Front said.

It added that Washington, which continues to support terrorist organisations, is fabricating any action that contributes to prolonging the crisis, condemning the US intention to create chaos & instability in the Middle East in general, emphasising the need to uphold international law & stop its unilateral action soon, which is considered a criminal act & a factor that destabilises security & stability.

Y.K