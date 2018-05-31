Tags
The term {DAISH} in Arabic stands for:
Doula = state
al-Asslameeyah = Islamic
Iraq = Iraq
Sham = Damascus
OR: The Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant.
But what about the name of the same terrorist organization in English?
I suppose that everybody in the world knows that the term (ISIS) is the the initials of:
Islamic State, Iraq, Sham.
But, does everybody know the true origin of this Zionist arm supported by the Wahabi Saudis and the imperialist Americans?
Well, it is the:
Israeli Secret Intelligence Service.