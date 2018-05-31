The term {DAISH} in Arabic stands for:

Doula = state

al-Asslameeyah = Islamic

Iraq = Iraq

Sham = Damascus

OR: The Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant.

But what about the name of the same terrorist organization in English?

I suppose that everybody in the world knows that the term (ISIS) is the the initials of:

Islamic State, Iraq, Sham.

But, does everybody know the true origin of this Zionist arm supported by the Wahabi Saudis and the imperialist Americans?

Well, it is the:

Israeli Secret Intelligence Service.