Tags

, , , , , , ,

President_al_Assad: We will liberate every part of Syria…The Americans should leave; somehow they’re going to leave …Israel is losing the dear ones of al_Nusra and ISIS and that’s why it is panicking

Image may contain: 2 people, people sitting and indoor
Image may contain: 2 people, people sitting and indoor
Image may contain: 1 person, sittingImage may contain: 1 person, sitting and indoor