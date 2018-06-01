Several satellite imagery show Al-Tanaf military base has been expanded and got larger than past, that located on the Syrian-Iraqi border.

According to the images, the US military has increased the armoured vehicles, in addition to building new highly equipped barracks and headquarters.

The United States is taking its military base as a training camp to support and train the Syrian opposition fighters.

It is noteworthy that the United States of America expanded its military presence in the eastern region of Syria, especially the new military base that established in the city of Manbj north of Aleppo.

Moscow – through the Russian Defence Ministry – has demanded the complete withdrawal of the United States troops from Syria, which President Putin recently addressed the need for the withdrawal of foreign troops from Syria.

