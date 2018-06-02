British Channel 4 News continue to blame the government for the devastation in Syria, despite all the evidence saying otherwise.

Yarmouk was destroyed by the terrorists when they moved in and took over the homes of Palestinians, knocking holes through the walls, so they could move around the camp without being seen.

It has taken 5 years for the Syrian Arab Army to defeat the terrorists in Yarmouk, because of the amount of Palestinian hostages used as human shields. Unlike the US that just carpet bombed Raqaa and Mosel killing everyone including civilians to kill the terrorists.

The Western media have to blame President Assad, even though their films are showing the Syrian people that have lost their homes blame the terrorists and thank the government for removing them from their refugee camp, which housed four generations of Palestinians wanting only to return to Palestine one day.

The Syrian government will rebuild Yarmouk and it will return to the lively suburb that it once was with 24hr shopping and lively cafes. As Palestine shrinks, it is unlikely that the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians that have been living under the protection of President Bashar Al Assad, will be returning to Palestine any time soon.

JLC/FOS