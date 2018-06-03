Iran not withdrawing its troops from Syria

Leith Aboufadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:05 P.M.) – During his press conference in Tehran, the Spokesperson for the Iranian Armed Forces, Brigadier General Massoud Jazayeri, told reporters that Iran is not planning on withdrawing its troops from Syria.

Brigadier General Jazayeri then turned his attention to the U.S. forces in Syria, highlighting that they are operating without the approval of the Syrian government.

The Iranian commander’s comments come just days after the Israeli and Russian defense ministers met in Moscow to discuss the current situation in the southwestern provinces of Syria.

Iran has long maintained that their soldiers are not fighting in battles, but rather, advising the Syrian troops across the country.

Israel has accused Iran of building up its forces in Syria and using several bases across the country, which is something Tehran has vehemently denied.

