Breaking: Heavy Israeli presence over Lebanese-Syrian border, Damascus on high alert

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 A.M.) – The Israeli Air Force is currently conducting several flights over the Syrian-Lebanese border amid fears of a potential attack in Syria, a military source in Damascus told Al-Masdar News

According to the military source, the Israeli jets are currently flying over the Lebanese-Syrian border region inside the ‘Akkar District.

The source added that the Syrian Air Defense’s are now on high alert and maintaining restraint, as they believe the Israeli Air Force may be provoking them to attack.

Israel often conducts flights over the Lebanese-Syrian border; however, they rarely fly as far north as the ‘Akkar District, which is also close to the Hezbollah bases in Al-Qusayr.

Previously, the Israeli Air Force launched airstrikes over the Al-Qusayr region, hitting the Al-Daba’a Military Base.

