Breaking: Heavy Israeli presence over Lebanese-Syrian border, Damascus on high alert

04 Monday Jun 2018

Posted by in Breaking News, Israel

Leave a comment

Tags

, ,

 Leith Aboufadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 A.M.) – The Israeli Air Force is currently conducting several flights over the Syrian-Lebanese border amid fears of a potential attack in Syria, a military source in Damascus told Al-Masdar News

According to the military source, the Israeli jets are currently flying over the Lebanese-Syrian border region inside the ‘Akkar District.

The source added that the Syrian Air Defense’s are now on high alert and maintaining restraint, as they believe the Israeli Air Force may be provoking them to attack.

Israel often conducts flights over the Lebanese-Syrian border; however, they rarely fly as far north as the ‘Akkar District, which is also close to the Hezbollah bases in Al-Qusayr.

Previously, the Israeli Air Force launched airstrikes over the Al-Qusayr region, hitting the Al-Daba’a Military Base.

source

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s