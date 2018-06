THIS IS A CHEMICAL WEAPON:

This week in 2017, the US committed a war crime by using white phosphorous—which like napalm, burns flesh down to the bone—over the heavily populated civilian area of Raqqa, Syria. In June 2017 alone, US bombing in Syria killed 472 civilians, including 137 children.

