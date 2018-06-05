On Democracies and Dictators – And a short story about former President of Syria, Hafez al-Assad.

by Janice Kortkamp

Many Americans I interact with either online or face to face seem to be under the impression that the US government – regardless of whatever president or party is in office – has some kind of antipathy to dictatorships and is determined to bring “freedom and democracy” around the world.

Please friends, you need to understand something. Our foreign policy is about domination – economic and geographic domination. Our policies whether in support of a government or in opposition to it are based on these priorities alone. And if a country should be cursed with both critical natural resources and strategic geographic position look out – “freedom and democracy” in the form of imposing a puppet government of any type, submissive to putting US interests above those of their own welfare, is bound to have already happened, be in the process, or in the plans.

We impose puppet governments around the world using several different strategies and combinations of strategies: through economic pressure via sanctions, covertly manufacturing and organizing coups and rebellions, and limited or even all out invasion and occupation.

The people really influencing and making the foreign policy – I mean the highest level politicians and the undergirding structure that is “the government” which includes advisors, experts and analysts, the Pentagon, financial institutions, weapons makers and distributors, big money lobby groups, and personal donors – don’t care one molecule of one cell of one fingernail about doing good for nations around the world. The US is currently providing military and other assistance directly to 36 of the 49 governments considered to be dictatorships.

And many of our biggest allies, particularly Saudi Arabia and the other Gulf states are arguably the world’s most oppressive and absolute dictatorships.

As I write this many women are in jail in Saudi Arabia now – for blogging about women’s rights like being allowed to drive a car. Political and religious dissenters in Saudi Arabia are imprisoned at the very least. Huge fines and beatings usually are added to the punishment. In many cases dissenters are beheaded and even sometimes hung up crucifixion style in a public square.

And don’t forget, Saddam Hussein was “our guy” for decades. Also keep in mind that Colonel Qaddafi of Libya was also working with the US when we did a turn around on him and he ended up being sodomized with a bayonet before his execution at the hands of US sponsored “freedom fighters”.

But I said all that to introduce this short story about President Hafez al-Assad, the father of the current President of Syria, Dr. Bashar al-Assad.

Now President Hafez was a rather astonishingly strong, shrewd and savvy leader and was no one’s puppet. He took his country into the 20th century often using harsh, even severe tactics but before he gained power Syria had suffered through many coups over the decades since the French had finally pulled their last soldier out of Syria in 1946. There’s been a lot written about President Hafez and he was a controversial leader but most people I’ve talked with in Syria call him the Father of Syria and even their father in a sense.

One of my favorite stories was about when the US and western allies put hard sanctions in 1979 on Syria in order to pressure Hafez into submission on then current issues. President Hafez, instead of caving into the pressure, determined to make Syria self-sufficient instead. They would produce their own goods, including medicines. They would increase agricultural production and be self-sufficient for food. One friend there told me about when a group of villagers – previously farmers – asked to see President Hafez in hopes of getting government handouts for food. He met with them, looked at their hands, and asked them why their hands were soft. Instead of giving handouts of food, he provided farm equipment, tools etc for them to be productive farmers again.

Democracy and dictators – there is always a spectrum isn’t there. Saudi Arabia is an absolute dictatorship where women are under bondage to their male guardians and the state; there is no democracy, no constitution, no religious freedom. Syria has a presidential dictatorship with strong, secular civil constitution, political parties, freedom and rights for women, complete religious freedom etc. The US is a constitutional republic – representative democracy – but with such a flawed and corrupt system we ended up choosing between Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton, and the ‘back room boys – and girls – run the show anyway.

Syria isn’t our country. It’s time to leave it alone.

Photo is at the mausoleum of the late President of Syria, Hafez al-Assad in May of 2016.