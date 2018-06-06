Hasaka, SANA- At least ten civilians were martyred in a new massacre committed by the US-led international coalition in the village of Jazaa in the southern countryside of Hasaka.

Local sources told SANA’s reporter in Hasaka that warplanes of the US-led coalition bombarded citizens’ houses in Jazaa village in the southern countryside of al-Shadadi city, claiming the lives of 10 civilians, including women and children, and causing massive destruction to public and private properties.

The raids of the international coalition have been intensified during the last few days on the villages in the southeastern countryside of al-Shadadi to deliberately destroy civilian homes, especially in villages whose people refused to join the militia of “QSD”.

Hundreds of families were forced to flee from their area due to fear of the indiscriminate shelling of the coalition which led to tragic humanitarian conditions among the displaced persons.

Manar al-Frieh/Ghossoun

