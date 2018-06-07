Israel to demolish Palestinian Bedouin village to build new West Bank settlements 07 Thursday Jun 2018 Posted by friendsofsyria in Palestine ≈ Leave a comment TagsBedouins, Benjamin Netanyahu, crimes against humanity, Israel, war crimes Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related