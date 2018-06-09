Well, now one of my most popular post is now “spam” if I try to pin it on threads. So going to try and post here:
SUPPLEMENTARY NOTES:
1). Take the US Regime for example: According to a study conducted in late April by the U.S. Department of Education and the National Institute of Literacy, 32 million adults in the U.S. can’t read. That’s 14 percent of the population. 21 percent of adults in the U.S. read below a 5th grade level, and 19% of high school graduates cant read.
NOTE Syria verses US Regime:
A 1987 country study of Syria, published by the U.S. Library of Congress, describes huge achievements in the field of education. During the 1980s, for the first time in Syria’s history, the country achieved “full primary school enrollment of males” with 85 percent of females also enrolled in primary school. In 1981, 42 percent of Syria’s adult population was illiterate. By 1991, illiteracy in Syria had been wiped out by a mass literacy campaign led by the government.
2). Assad is not a ‘Brutal dictator’ and here’s 12 reasons why:
1. Assad has been the leader of Syria since 2000. For 11 years, there were no protests, rebellions, revolutions or civil wars in Syria. Syria was peaceful, secular and quite prosperous under Assad. Sunnis, Shiites, Jews, Christians and other sects co-existed harmoniously. People had free healthcare and free education, including college. (Muslim Brotherhood and Sunni jihadists have been a source of terrorism for the last 50 years in Syria, but Assad had them under control until 2011).
2.Under Assad, Syria’s GDP tripled from 2000 to 2010. At the same time, Assad reduced the debt-to-GDP ratio from 150% to 30%. Incredible achievements.
3. In fact, Syria was so stable under Assad that it was the #1 destination for Iraqi refugees (who fled because of US invasion, thank you). By 2010, there were one million Iraqi refugees living in Syria. This is a testimony to Assad’s kindness.
4. In a 2009 CNN Arabic poll that included many Middle Eastern countries, Assad won the “Person of the year” title by a large margin — he won 66% of the votes.
5. In a Zogby Arabic poll in 2009, people were asked which leader they admired the most outside their own country (thus, Syrians cannot choose Assad). In that poll also, Assad came first.
6. In 2010 – one year before the proxy war started, 8.5 million tourists visited Syria! Why? Because it was beautiful, historic, peaceful and safe. The New York Times listed 31 best places in the world to visit in 2010, and #7 was Syria! BTW, considering that Syria’s population is only ~20 million, the number of tourists is impressive. There is a wonderful series of videos on YouTube called “Peter Marshall’s Syria,” that documents Syria through the eyes of a tourist — who also happens to be a famous British historian and writer — in 2009 and early 2011 (just when the protests were beginning). One can see how peaceful and happy the country was.
7. In 2014, in a contested election in Syria — with multiple parties and candidates, Assad won with more than 88% of the votes.
8. Right now, more than 80% of Syrians voluntarily live under areas controlled by Assad. Even among the rest of the 20% – who live under ISIS or Al Qaeda – most are unwilling captives.
9. In 2017, Assad has been defeating Al Qaeda & ISIS. Guess what followed? More than half a million Syrians have returned to their homes in the newly liberated areas that are now controlled by Assad. This totally destroys the entire Neocon narrative about the war and the refugees.
10. If Assad had been truly a brutal authoritarian like Saudi Arabia or Jordan or Qatar – all allies of the West – then there would not have been all this destruction and chaos for six years. For instance, in 2017, Saudi Arabia sentenced a 17-year-old boy to death by beheading simply because he attended a pro-democracy rally. Obviously, no western leader will demand for regime change in that barbaric country.
11. In 2009, when Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie visited the Iraqi refugees in Syria, President Assad personally drove the celebrity couple around without any security officials! Similarly, when journalists from Vogue magazine went to Syria to interview Asma Assad, Syria’s First Lady, they were surprised that she herself drove them around. This is the Syria that western propagandists hide from the public.On a personal note, Asma Assad was born and raised in the UK, got a degree in computer science, worked at JP Morgan in London, and got accepted to MBA at Harvard. Then Bashar Assad proposed, they got married and Asma moved to Syria. Bashar Assad himself is a doctor and studied in the UK to be an ophthalmologist. They now have three kids.
12. Bottom line: Foreign policy is like the Mafia. If business deals go bad, the leader of a smaller nation will be demonized and the country will be destroyed. Play by the rules of the globalists, you’ll get to schmooze with them.
Funny how Dr. Bashar alAssad instantly became a dictator in 2011. Before that he was respected, and even Vogue magazine made a great article on the first lady.
Also, he is overwhelmingly supported by his people, has never raised a hand or word against the West, foreigners have always been welcome in Syria, he was democratically elected, by over 78% of eligible voters (and the election was monitored by people from numerous countries around the world).
All Syrians are equal, free medical, education, prior to the invasion, Damascus was one of the top 5 safest cities on earth. Doesn’t fit my definition of a dictator.
>>>>>> Truth about Syria and al Assad About Syria
• The Assad family belongs to the tolerant Islam of Alawid orientation.
• Syrian women have the same rights as men to study, health and education.
• Syria women are not forced to wear the burqa. The Sharia (Islamic law) is unconstitutional.
• Syria is the only Arab country with a secular constitution and does not tolerate Islamic extremist movements.
• Roughly 10% of the Syrian population belongs to one of the many Christian denominations, all fully integrated in Syrian political and social life.
• In other Arab countries the Christian population is less than 1% due to sustained hostility.
• Syria has banned genetically modified (GMO) seeds, stating his decision was made in order “to preserve human health,”
• Syria has an opening to Western society and culture like no other Arab country.
• Its media and universities openly debate the global power elite’s influence in things. This means that they fully grasp the fact that real power in the West lies not in the White House but rather with the complex and powerful grid of elite think-tanks and central banks.
• Throughout history there have been five popes of Syrian origin. Religious tolerance is unique in the area.
• Prior to the current civil war, Syria was one of the only peaceful countries in the area, having avoided major wars or internal conflicts.
• Syria was the only country that admitted Iraqi refugees without any social, political or religious discrimination
• Syria clearly and unequivocally opposes Zionism and the Israel government.
• Following a massive oil find in Syria’s Golan Heights, occupied by Israel since 1967, Netanyahu recently asked Obama to recognize its annexation of the territory. To consolidate its hold, plans are afoot to quadruple Israeli settler numbers to 100,000.
And the most two important points:
• Syria is one of the only countries in the Middle East without debts to the International Monetary Fund ( Pre-invasion Libya & Iran the only others )
• Syria is the only Mediterranean country which remains the owner of its oil company, with an oil reserve of 2,500 million barrels, the operation of which has avoided privatization and is reserved exclusively for state-owned enterprises.
So now ask yourself, why are we truly attempting to overthrow yet another government? What are we hoping to fix here? If the recent invasions and illegal assassinations of Presidents like Qaddafi and Saddam have taught us anything, it should be the understanding of the blow back effect of such lawless actions by the West and the vacuum of chaos that always supersedes it.
Since the False flag Chemical hoax – Syria is now recognized as a common Article 2 conflict in Geneva Conventions. That is a international armed conflict
WHY ATTACK SYRIA?????????
When the real story comes out, Syria will be remembered in history as the one who stood against many for righteousness, liberty and truth.
“There is not and never was a revolution or civil war in Syria.
IT IS NOT A CIVIL WAR. It is a multi phase coordinated attack led by USA/Israel, Saudi, Qatar and Turkey.
First apx 1 million Christians pushed into Syria and as many other refugees as possible to strain the people and government (Syria has accepted many refugees with open arms)
[2nd] Then recruitment and placement of CIA assets throughout the country, many Turkish Americans seeded throughout Syria. Observations are sent to expert foreign analysts. The info is studied, and a plan is formulated on the best way to topple the government, and destroy the country. What Syrians can be used, who poses a threat, no one? The threat was created. ISIS, IL, ISIL AI, AS, e.g.
[3rd] Plant foreign spies, employ people to serve the destructive agenda, and murder.
[4]. When US congress allots $500 million provide arms, instigate, incite, then attack,
[5] When we fail to send al Assad into hiding, or kill him we deploy the elite killers we have been training in the USA, Saudi, Qatar, Turkey, Israel, and Jordan.
[6]. Start the media and propaganda war. Let out the films to get support for the attack, and to demonize another world leader standing in the way of Israel.
Add 100s of millions of “state of the art weapons” into the playing field, … Smuggle chemical and bio weapons, use them, and blame al Assad.
I AM SYRIAN – I know first hand what is going on, it is criminal, and involves world domination, depopulation, destruction, division & Israeli foreign policy for profit and control. War profiteers, and US dollar, and banking.
I. Syria (President Dr. Bashar Alassad) refused a cash bribe to run a Saudi/Qatar pipeline.
II. Syrian doesn’t have a Rothschild bank.
III. Israel sold or contracted with Rupert Murdoch & Cheney to do Mineral exploration on Israeli occupied Syrian land. (Genie Oil)
IV. Syria is not bound by the Petro dollar.
V. Syria is the link between Asia and the Europe also the launch pad to destroy Iran, and keep Iraq in ruin. – Fredi Hazeem, Dec 2015 & April 2017
The al Assad’s are a great family, and heroes to Syrians, and the last Arab leader standing that truly cares for his people. If he falls the Arab world falls.