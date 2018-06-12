Death of 12 civilians from one family in rural Hasaka in a new massacre of the “International Alliance”

Less than 24 hours after a massacre in the village of Khoeibira in the southern province of Hasakeh, the United States-led international coalition led by the United States, under the pretext of fighting the terrorist organisation, launched a new massacre in the village of Tell al-Shayer, killing and injuring 14 civilians from one family.

According to NGO sources in Sanaa in Al-Hasakah, aircraft belonging to the International Coalition bombed the houses of civilians in the village of Tal al-Shayer in the south-eastern suburb of al-Hasakah, killing 12 civilians and injuring two others, Faisal al-Basha and his son.

The aircraft bombed the “International Alliance” yesterday, a school in the village of Khuweiba, southeast of Al-Shadadi, causing the massacre of 18 civilians, mostly Iraqi women and children who fled the crimes of terrorists, “Dahesh.”

Last Tuesday, 10 civilians, including women and children, were killed and large quantities of public and private property were damaged by the bombing of houses of citizens in the village of Jazaa, north of al-Dashaheh in the southern countryside of Al-Shadadi city.

In an attempt to pressure the people of the southern countryside of Hasake to force them to join groups or help them to enter their villages, the International Alliance intensifies its attacks in the last few days on the villages in the rural area of ​​Al-Shadadi, where deliberately bombing villages and population groups of various types of weapons in preparation for the occupation groups ” Damned “US-backed region.

Since the formation of the International Alliance illegally from outside the Security Council in 2014 under the pretext of fighting the organization “Da’ash” terrorist committed dozens of massacres resulted in the death and wounding of hundreds of civilians in addition to targeting infrastructure of bridges and vital installations in the villages of Deir Al-Zour and Hasaka and the destruction of the city of Raqqa Almost completely displaced hundreds of thousands of its inhabitants.