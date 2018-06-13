Italy sends soldiers to Syria – report

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – The Italian military has deployed troops to northern Syria in order to aid the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG), Turkish state-owned Anadolu Agency reported this morning.

Citing local sources, the Anadolu Agency report claims the Italian military sent troops to Syria’s Al-Hasakah Governorate from northwestern Iraq.

The Anadolu Agency report claims that these Italian soldiers will be stationed at the small U.S. base near the Al-‘Umar Oil Fields in eastern Deir Ezzor.

Italian forces will not engage in combat for the time being, the report added.

The Italian military and Anti-ISIS Coalition have yet to issue a statement corroborating this report.

