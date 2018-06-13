By Leith Aboufadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 A.M.) – For the second time in ten days, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has blocked the U.S. military’s troops from bypassing their checkpoints in northern Syria.

According to a military report from Aleppo, a U.S. military convoy was attempting to bypass a Syrian Army checkpoint south of Manbij, when the latter refused to allow them access to the road.

The U.S. military convoy was forced to turn around and return to Manbij city, the report added.

It appears that the U.S. special forces had taken a wrong turn near Manbij, which resulted in their troops reaching a Syrian Army checkpoint at the town of Tal Aswad in northern Aleppo.

