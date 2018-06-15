BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – There are no Italian troops in Syria, a spokesperson from the Italian Defense Ministry told The Defense Post on Wednesday.

“The report about Italian troops in Syria is absolutely not true,” Lieutenant Colonel Massimo Carta, Head of Media Operations for the Italian Ministry of Defense, told The Defence Post.

“There aren’t any Italian troops employed in Syria,” Carta reiterated, adding that the deployment of Italian Armed Forces in foreign countries must be approved by the Italian parliament.

Rumors of Italian troops in Syria began when Turkish state-owned Anadolu Agency claimed that Italy had sent troops from Iraq to Syria.

The Anadolu report added that the Italian troops had deployed to a U.S. military base near the strategic Al-‘Umar Oil Fields.

These supposed Italian troops were supposed to advise the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in their battle against the Islamic State (ISIS).

source