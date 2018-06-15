Donald Trump pats himself on the back for making Peace with N. Korea, while at the same time resuming payments to Al Qaeda’s white helmets.

Why doesn’t he give money to the real civil defence, that don’t film themselves rescuing people, if he feels so strongly about funding those that save Syrian civilians, but no he would rather fund terrorists.

On the same day that Netanyahu says he is attacking Syrian civilians to stop them becoming refugees in Europe. He doesn’t care about the hundreds of thousand Palestinian refugees living in Syria or is his agenda to kill all the Palestinian refugees in Syria to stop them returning to Palestine.



