When is Israel Going to be Held Accountable For Their Crimes Against Humanity 24 Sunday Jun 2018 Posted by friendsofsyria in crimes against humanity ≈ 1 Comment TagsBenjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump, Israel, Palestine, USA Mohammed Yasin Photography What kind of regime allows this child to be taken from his bed, handcuffed and blindfolded? What kind of world are we living in that turns a blind eye to crimes against children? Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Domenico Frate said:
It will be hard, because Israel is the first to use the RACE (jew) Card, cloaking their Genocidal Anti-Semitism with outrage over Nazi torture (Transfer Agreement ?) & now trying to Legislate, Codify, & Penalize Hate Speech and Anti-Semitism (First Amendment ?).
LikeLike