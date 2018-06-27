Syrian Army seizes large cache of missiles, RPGs in northeast Daraa (photos)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) seized a large quantity of weapons left behind by the rebel forces in northeastern Daraa on Tuesday.

According to a military report, the Syrian Army uncovered a large cache of weapons inside the towns of Busra Al-Harir and Maliha Al-‘Atash after they fully expelled the rebel forces from the area.

Among the seized weapons were large stocks of RPGs, anti-tank TOW missiles, mortar shells, tank shells, and several rounds of ammunition.

The rebel forces were unable to withdraw these weapons from Maliha Al-‘Atash and Busra Al-Harir during their frantic retreat south to the town of Al-Hirak.