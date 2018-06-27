Syrian military says Israeli warplane flew over Daraa before attacking Damascus

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 A.M.) – The Israeli Air Force attacked the area around the Damascus International Airport last night, causing powerful explosions that could be heard from several kilometers away.

According to a Syrian military source, the Israeli Air Force fired two missiles at a site located within the vicinity of the Damascus Airport.

Both of the missiles appeared to have hit their intended targets at the Damascus Intentional Airport, as the Syrian Air Defense failed to intercept them.

The source said that the Israeli Air Force took a peculiar route before launching the attack last night.

An Israeli warplane was spotted above the Dara’a Governorate just before the attack was launched on east Damascus.

Typically, the Israeli Air Force flies over Lebanese airspace or the Golan Heights before entering the Damascus countryside; however, this time, they flew south towards Dara’a.

The reasoning for this peculiar flight route is unknown.

