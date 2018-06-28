BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – A large Turkish military convoy entered the Idlib Governorate, today, to replace the troops stationed at one of their observation posts.

According to pro-Free Syrian Army (FSA) media, the Turkish military convoy entered Syria via the Kafr Losen Crossing in northwest Idlib.

The report claimed that the Turkish military convoy was heading to the town of Salwa in northern Idlib; this observation post is located near the Aleppo provincial axis.

The convoy included food and military trucks used for resupplying and replacing the forces at the Salwa observation post.

Turkey currently has twelve official observation posts and one point that was not agreed upon in the Astana peace deal.

This illegal observation post is currently located along the northern slopes of the Kurdish Mountains in northeast Latakia.

source